Tech, oil, gold stocks rally as markets start 2026 with strong gains

WORLD CAPITALS, 5th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Major US stock indices opened higher Monday with renewed strength in technology shares and broad gains in energy and precious metals as global markets reacted to geopolitical developments and solid investor appetite for risk assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged sharply, with reported midday gains of around 816 points, lifting the index to new highs early in the session. The S&P 500 also climbed by about 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose roughly 0.8%, boosted by strong performances from major chip makers and AI-linked stocks.

Investors were encouraged by hopes for ongoing AI-driven earnings growth and evolving macroeconomic conditions, which have helped equities extend their recently strong performance into the new year.

Crude oil prices moved higher, with WTI crude trading around $58.3 a barrel and Brent near $61.7 a barrel as traders evaluated supply expectations and potential strategic shifts in major producers. U.S. energy stocks, including Chevron and Exxon Mobil, posted notable gains on the session.

Industry forecasts suggest that oil prices may remain in a range around their current levels through 2026 unless geopolitical or supply disruptions materially change, according to market analysts.

Safe-haven assets continued their rally, with spot gold climbing toward the upper $4,300s per ounce, near multi-week highs, as investors sought protection amid lingering uncertainties in global markets. Live pricing data showed gold trading above $4,330/oz, with recent intraday ranges touching $4,400/oz.

Silver also maintained its strong performance, trading above $75 an ounce, reflecting sustained industrial demand and investment flows.

Financial strategists note that gold has been among the standout performers in recent years, with some forecasts projecting further gains depending on inflation trends and central bank policies.

Across international markets, Asian equities were mostly higher, with Japan’s Nikkei and South Korea’s Kospi posting notable gains on positive sentiment. Geopolitical developments involving Venezuela and energy policy also influenced trading dynamics, adding to market volatility while underpinning commodity prices.

Overall, the first full trading week of 2026 opens with optimism among investors, with broad-based rallies in equities, oil, and precious metals reinforcing expectations for continued volatility and opportunity in the new year.