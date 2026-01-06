UN chief deeply concerned over ‘possible intensification of instability’ in Venezuela

NEW YORK, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Invoking the bedrock principle prohibiting the use of force against the territory and independence of any State, the UN Secretary-General told the Security Council on Monday there must be “full respect” for the UN Charter, in the face of the United States military intervention in Venezuela and seizure of President Nicolás Maduro.

In a statement delivered by Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo, António Guterres said the Council was meeting “at a grave time” following the 3 January US military action in Venezuela.

“What is less certain is the immediate future of Venezuela,” the Secretary-General said, warning of the risk of deepening instability, regional repercussions and a dangerous precedent for relations among States.

He stressed that respect for international law must remain the guiding principle, voicing concern that the rules governing the use of force “have not been respected” in the 3 January military action.

The UN Charter, he recalled, explicitly prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State.

“The maintenance of international peace and security depends on the continued commitment of all Member States to adhere to all the provisions of the Charter,” he said.

The UN chief noted that Venezuela has endured decades of internal instability and social and economic turmoil, with democracy undermined and millions of people forced to flee.

While describing the current situation as critical, he said it was still possible to prevent a “wider and more destructive conflagration.”

He called on all Venezuelan actors to engage in inclusive dialogue that allows all sectors of society to determine their future, grounded in respect for human rights, the rule of law and the sovereign will of the people.