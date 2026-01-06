81 candidates, including four women, vie for Iraqi presidency

BAGHDAD, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A total of 81 people, including four women, have submitted applications to run for the post of President of the Republic of Iraq.

The Iraqi Council of Representatives announced this today after the nomination period closed, publishing a list of the 81 candidates for the position.

Under Iraq’s power-sharing system in place since the first multi-party elections in 2005, the presidency is traditionally held by a Kurdish politician.

The Kurdistan Democratic Party has nominated the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the caretaker government, Fuad Hussein (76), and former Erbil Governor Nawzad Hadi (63), for the post. The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, meanwhile, announced that its sole candidate is former Minister of Environment Nizar Amedi (57). Other prominent candidates include the current Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid (81).

The newly elected Iraqi parliament held its first session on 29 December, nearly two months after the elections, during which it elected a Speaker and a First Deputy Speaker.

According to the Constitution, parliament is required to elect the President of the Republic within 30 days of its first session, by a two-thirds majority.

The President must then nominate a Prime Minister within 15 days of his election. The nominee, who must be from the largest parliamentary bloc as stipulated by the Constitution and serves as the effective head of the executive authority, is granted 30 days to form a government.