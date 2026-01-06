Egypt, Nigeria in quarter-finals of CAF Africa Cup of Nations

RABAT, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt and Nigeria booked their places in the quarter-finals of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Benin 3-1 and Mozambique 4-0 respectively tonight.

Well organised and fearless, the Cheetahs caused Egypt serious problems in the first half. Solid defensively and dangerous on the counter-attack, Benin relied on the energy of Aloko, Olaitan and Dossou, while goalkeeper Dandjinou produced several crucial saves. Egypt, despite the presence of Mohamed Salah, struggled to find space and went into the break unable to break the deadlock.

After the restart, the Pharaohs gradually increased the tempo. In the 69th minute, Marwan Attia opened the scoring with a powerful strike from the edge of the box, finishing off a move initiated down the right by Mohamed Salah. Benin refused to surrender and, in the 83rd minute, Jodel Dossou capitalised on a defensive error to equalise and force extra time.

In the additional time, Egypt’s experience eventually proved decisive. In the 97th minute, Yasser Ibrahim restored Egypt’s lead with a looping header from a cross delivered from the right flank. Benin attempted to respond, committing their remaining energy forward, but were left exposed late on.

In the closing moments of the match, Mohamed Salah put the result beyond doubt by finishing a counter-attack to score Egypt’s third goal and seal the Pharaohs’ qualification.

Composed when it mattered most, Egypt continue their journey in the competition, while Benin exit with pride after a courageous display against one of the tournament favourites. The Pharaohs will face the winner of the tie between Côte d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso in the quarter-final.

In the meantime. Nigeria delivered a commanding display in the Round of 16 at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, dismantling Mozambique 4–0 at the Complexe Sportif de Fès to secure their place in the quarter‑finals. The Super Eagles were clinical from the first whistle, showcasing attacking firepower and tactical cohesion against a Mozambique side making their AFCON knockout debut.