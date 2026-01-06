Ammar bin Humaid attends group wedding in Ajman

AJMAN, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, attended the seventh mass wedding organised by the Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Charity Foundation for 55 grooms from the emirate, held on Monday evening at Ajman Museum.

The mass wedding forms part of the foundation’s initiatives to support young Emiratis intending to marry, ease financial burdens and promote family stability, in line with the objectives of the Year of the Family.

Sheikh Ammar congratulated the grooms and their families, wishing them a happy and stable married life founded on affection, compassion and cooperation.

He praised mass wedding initiatives for their role in supporting young people and reinforcing the UAE’s values of solidarity and social cohesion.