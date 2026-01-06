Bahrain records real economic growth of 4.0%

MANAMA, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Bahrain’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 4.0% at constant prices and 4.5% at current prices year-on-year in the third quarter of 2025, according to the latest data released by the Information and eGovernment Authority (iGA).

The report highlights a broad-based expansion, with the non-oil sector rising 3.1% at constant prices and 4.9% at current prices. During the same period, the oil sector saw a 9.3% increase at constant prices and a 2.3% gain at current prices.

The iGA confirmed that all economic activities maintained positive momentum relative to Q3 2024. Leading the growth at constant prices were the real estate sector (5.4%), financial and insurance activities (5.0%), education (4.8%), and the transportation and storage sector (4.4%), according to Bahrain News Agency.