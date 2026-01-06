Korea's foreign reserves fall for 1st time in 7 months

SEOUL, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Republic of Korea's foreign reserves fell for the first time in seven months in December, the central bank said Tuesday, amid increased volatility in the foreign exchange market that prompted authorities to take a series of market stabilization measures.

The country's foreign reserves had come to US$428.05 billion as of end-December, down $2.6 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

It marked the first on-month decline since June, after reserves had risen for six consecutive months to reach their highest level since August 2022 at the end of November.

"Measures aimed at curbing volatility in the foreign exchange market acted as a factor pulling foreign reserves down," a BOK official said, without elaborating, according to Yonhap.