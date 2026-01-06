Registration extended for Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work

SHARJAH, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Award for Voluntary Work has extended registration for its 23rd cycle until 31st January 2026, responding to requests from individuals and institutions seeking additional time to submit entries across the award’s categories.

The extension aims to widen participation and strengthen competition among volunteer initiatives, supporting efforts to promote a culture of volunteering and encourage innovation in community service.

The award features 15 categories spanning volunteer, humanitarian and social work, including the Role Model Volunteer Award for individuals and families nominated by government and private entities, and the Best Neighbourhood in Volunteer Work Award for neighbourhood and village councils in Sharjah to enhance local community engagement.

Other categories include the Excellence in Social Responsibility Award, encouraging institutions of all sizes to adopt innovative social initiatives, and the Best Volunteer Opportunities Provider Award for entities and teams delivering sustainable volunteer projects.

The Outstanding Supporter of Volunteer Work Award recognises financial or knowledge-based contributions, including efforts to shape policies supporting volunteer projects. The Best Volunteer Initiative Award honours impactful initiatives by government and private entities, the private sector, volunteer teams, individuals and families.

Other categories include the Record Number of Volunteer Hours Award for private institutions, volunteer teams, individuals and families; the University Student Award for the highest level of volunteer participation among university students; and the Volunteer Knight Award for school students who achieve the highest number of volunteer hours.

The award also honours senior citizens through the Authenticity Award, recognising their distinguished volunteer contributions, and the Himmah Award for the best volunteer participation by People of Determination. Additional categories include Best Private Entity Award, Best Volunteer Team Award, Best Young Volunteer Team Leader Award, as well as the Excellence in Specialised Volunteering Award, which is presented to individuals or teams who employ their scientific and professional expertise in specialised volunteer work with sustainable impact.

Dr Jassim Al Hammadi, Secretary-General of the Award, stated that participation has increased annually, reflecting a growing awareness of the role of volunteering in promoting humanitarian values and supporting sustainable development. He said the registration extension was granted to allow applicants to prepare submissions more effectively.

Suad Al Shamsi, Executive Director of the Award, said the 23rd cycle includes new categories aligned with community needs, adding that evaluation will begin immediately after registration closes. She urged individuals, institutions and volunteer teams to take part, describing volunteer work as an investment in building a resilient and cohesive society.

Applications are open through the Award’s website.