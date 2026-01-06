‘Dubai Marine’ to host 3rd leg of Dubai 43-foot sailing race Saturday

DUBAI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Marine Club will launch its first event of the 2026 season by hosting the third leg of the Dubai 43-foot sailing race on Saturday.

The event is attracting strong interest from leading boat owners, skippers and sailors across the UAE, with registration open through online platforms.

Mohammed Hareb, Executive Director of the Dubai International Marine Sports Club, affirmed that the organisation of this race comes within the 2025–2027 strategic plan, aimed at supporting the preservation of maritime heritage and developing sporting activities and events.

He noted that the amendments introduced to certain technical measurements have contributed to raising the standard of the races and enhancing their quality.