Strong quakes rattle western Japan, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A series of strong earthquakes, including the initial one with a preliminary magnitude of 6.4, rattled the western Japan prefectures of Shimane and Tottori on Tuesday, though no tsunami warning was issued, according to the country's weather agency.

According to Kyodo News, the Japan Meteorological Agency called for caution, warning that seismic activity remains brisk and that earthquakes of a similar scale could occur for a week.

The 10:18 am quake, whose preliminary magnitude was revised from the initially reported 6.2, struck eastern Shimane Prefecture at a depth of 11 kilometres, measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7. It was followed by a series of further temblors at short intervals, including an M5.1 quake at 10:28 am and an M5.4 one at 10:37 am.

There had been no reports of injury or property damage in Tottori Prefecture as of 11 am, according to the local government.