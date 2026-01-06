UAE leaders condole with King of Jordan over passing of former prime minister

ABU DHABI, 6th January, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan over the passing of former prime minister Ali Abu Al-Ragheb.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, sent similar messages to the Jordanian King.