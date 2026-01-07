AFCON: Cote d'Ivoire, Algeria reach quarter-finals

RABAT, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria qualified tonight for the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) football tournament, currently being held in Morocco.

Cote d'Ivoire secured their place after defeating Burkina Faso 3-0 at Marrakech Stadium in the round of 16.

Algeria also advanced to the same stage after edging past the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 at Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat. The match went into extra time after ending goalless at the end of regular time.