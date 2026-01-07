NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a weather advisory warning of potential fog formation across some internal regions in the country.

In its statement, NCM said that horizontal visibility is expected to deteriorate, adding that it may drop even further at times from 02:00 until 10:00 Wednesday, 7th January 2026.

The Centre urged motorists and commuters to exercise maximum caution on the roads, maintain safe following distances, and adhere to traffic instructions to ensure public safety during the period of reduced visibility.