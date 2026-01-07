Magnitude 6.7 earthquake strikes near Baculin, Philippines

MANILA, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck off the Philippines' southern islands on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, and there were no immediate reports of damage ‌or injuries.

USGS said the quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6 miles) around 68 km (42 miles) east of Baculin, a village in the southern town of Hinatuan in ‍Surigao del ‍Sur province.

Philippine seismology agency Phivolcs, which measured ‌the tremor at 6.4 magnitude and depth of 23 km, ​warned of damage and aftershocks.