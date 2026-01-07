Sharjah Institute for Heritage enriches literature festival

SHARJAH, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage contributes knowledge and valuable publications to the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival.

The institute’s pavilion features over 1,100 specialised publications on tangible and intangible cultural heritage, including poetry collections, folk treasures, encyclopedias, specialised dictionaries, themed series, journals and periodicals.

The pavilion also showcases academic works on oral heritage, traditional crafts, folk performance arts, historical architecture, and traditional clothing, alongside publications documenting Emirati and Arab popular biographies. These efforts aim to connect contemporary generations with their cultural memory and reinforce values of identity and belonging through written knowledge.