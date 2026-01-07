Dubai Charity Association completes readiness for Ramadan campaign

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Charity Association has completed its operational and field preparations to launch its annual Ramadan campaign, “The goodness endures”, for 2026.

The initiative forms part of the association’s humanitarian mission to promote social solidarity and reinforce the UAE’s stature as a global hub for charitable and humanitarian work.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Charity Association, said the association is adopting an advanced strategy this year that focuses on proactive outreach and precise distribution.

He noted that all departments and divisions have finalised the necessary operational plans to ensure the campaign’s success, achieve its objectives and bring happiness to a wide segment of beneficiaries across the UAE and abroad, in line with national policies and the directives of the wise leadership.