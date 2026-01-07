‘Meydan’ to host Middle East’s first autism awareness raceday

DUBAI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Racing Club will host the Middle East’s first autism awareness raceday at Meydan Racecourse on Friday, 13th March, 2026, in collaboration with UK-based Autism in Racing.

The initiative aims to make the raceday experience more welcoming and accessible, encouraging people with autism to engage with horseracing as spectators, participants, or future employees in the industry.

Meydan Racecourse will introduce sensory areas in the Paddock Garden and provide quieter spaces where guests can step away and enjoy the occasion at their own pace. The measures are part of a broader effort to raise awareness and ensure an inclusive environment for all racegoers.

Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, commented, “We are proud to stage the Middle East’s first Autism Awareness Raceday at Meydan Racecourse. Thanks to the pioneering work of the team behind Autism In Racing, there is a growing understanding of how racecourses can create environments that are welcoming and inclusive for everyone.”

Jane Buick of Autism In Racing said, “We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Racing Club on an Autism-friendly race day at Meydan Racecourse — the first of its kind outside the UK and Ireland.”