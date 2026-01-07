Borouge advances industry-first AI-powered autonomous operations

ABU DHABI, 7th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc on Wednesday announced the successful completion of a proof of concept for AI-powered autonomous operations at its Ruwais facility, delivered in collaboration with Honeywell.

The milestone supports Borouge’s strategy to enhance operational performance, strengthen long-term competitiveness, and contribute to ADNOC’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company.

Building on trials conducted in 2025, the proof of concept marks tangible progress towards developing the petrochemical industry’s first AI-driven control room for full-scale, real-time operations.

Conducted in a live production environment, the results indicate the potential to increase efficiency by up to 20 percent, enhance reliability by reducing downtime by 20 percent, and improve production performance while lowering operating costs by up to 15 percent.

The technology also enhances process safety and supports more sustainable operations by significantly reducing energy consumption and associated emissions.

This milestone reinforces Borouge’s commitment to accelerating growth, enhancing shareholder value, and driving efficiency. By advancing autonomous operations in partnership with Honeywell, we are strengthening our competitive position, supporting ADNOC’s ambition to become the world’s most AI-enabled energy company,” said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge.

The initiative is a core component of Borouge's AI, Digitalisation & Technology (AIDT) programme, which targeted $575 million in value generation in 2025 through a portfolio of AI- and digital-led initiatives. The programme reflects the company’s continued focus on disciplined execution, operational impact and long-term value creation.

Jim Masso, President and CEO of Honeywell Process Automation, said, “Our collaboration with Borouge demonstrates how AI-enabled autonomous operations can be deployed safely and effectively in a live production environment. This milestone highlights the potential of advanced connected solutions to deliver meaningful improvements in efficiency, reliability and operational performance at scale.”

Following the successful proof of concept with Honeywell, Borouge will advance work to further demonstrate the potential of autonomous operations and assess opportunities to scale the technology across its Ruwais facilities.