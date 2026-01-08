Manchester City draw with Brighton in English Premier League

MANCHESTER, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City settled for a 1-1 draw with hosts Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League today, Wednesday.

Manchester City remain second in the league standings with 43 points, five points behind leaders Arsenal, who will host Liverpool tomorrow, Thursday.

Erling Haaland scored his 150th goal for City from the penalty spot four minutes before the end of the first half.

The penalty was awarded after Jeremy Doku was brought down by Diego Gomez, a decision confirmed by the Video Assistant Referee.

Brighton drew level in the 60th minute when Kaoru Mitoma received a pass on the wing, positioned himself on the edge of the penalty area, and fired a low shot into the far corner.