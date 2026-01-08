China's foreign exchange reserves hit $3.3579 trillion in December 2025

BEIJING, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- China's foreign exchange reserves totaled US$3.3579 trillion at the end of December 2025, marking an increase of US$11.5 billion, or 0.34 percent, from the end of November, official data showed on Wednesday.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange stated that the US dollar index declined and global financial asset prices saw mixed movements last month, influenced by factors such as macroeconomic data and monetary policies in major economies.

Driven by exchange rate conversions and changes in asset prices, China's foreign exchange reserves increased during the month, the administration said.