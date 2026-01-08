Japanese long-term bonds see renewed foreign interest

TOKYO, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Japanese long-term bonds registered inflows from foreign investors for the first time in three weeks through 3rd January, Kyodo News reported.

Foreigners bought approximately 273.5 billion yen ($1.74 billion) worth of Japanese long-term debt securities in their first weekly net purchase since 13th December, data from Japan's Ministry of Finance showed on Thursday.

Policymakers approved a plan on 26th December to issue the smallest amount of super-long government bonds in 17 years, worth 17.4 trillion yen in the fiscal year beginning on 1st April 2026.

Japanese long-term debt instruments drew a record foreign inflow of approximately 14.5 trillion yen in 2025.

Japanese short-term bills also saw 137 billion yen worth of net foreign inflows last week, after facing a 4.45 trillion yen cross-border selloff in the last week of 2025, amid concerns about the outlook for rising interest rates.