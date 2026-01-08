Second UAE Libraries Forum to open in Sharjah January 12

SHARJAH, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Library and Information Association will hold the second UAE Libraries Forum on 12-13 January at the Sharjah Book Authority headquarters, focusing on how libraries can balance artificial intelligence with the human dimension of knowledge.

The forum, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), aims to spotlight the evolving role of libraries in promoting culture and learning, while exploring digital transformation, creativity and the integration of new technologies.

The forum will host a distinguished group of local and international experts and specialists in libraries and information.

The programme includes a variety of panel discussions and workshops focusing on the latest practices and global trends in library development and the role of libraries in supporting knowledge-based communities.

Fahad Ali Al Maamari, Chairman of the Emirates Library and Information Association, emphasised that the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Bodour represents significant support for the library and information sector and reflects Sharjah’s commitment to establishing itself as a global centre for culture and knowledge.