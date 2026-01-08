Abu Dhabi Police, Space42 sign MoU to advance smart autonomous mobility

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Police and Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to develop smart security and autonomous vehicle systems in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU supports the Government of Abu Dhabi’s objectives to advance smart mobility and build a safe, sustainable transport ecosystem enabled by advanced technologies. It also establishes a framework for long-term collaboration between the two entities across research, development, and innovation in the smart mobility domain.

The MoU was signed by Brigadier Mohammed Dhahi Al Hamiri, Director of the Central Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Police, and Hasan Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer at Smart Solutions at Space42.

Al Hamiri said that Abu Dhabi Police will support road safety initiatives and minimise traffic incidents through the application of AI and autonomous mobility solutions in police vehicles.

He added that the collaboration will also focus on upskilling national talent through joint training and field programmes, while establishing the foundations to expand the initiative across a broader range of applications within Abu Dhabi’s transport ecosystem, in line with the leadership’s vision to develop smart and safer cities.

Al Hosani stated, “Our collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police marks an important step in applying AI and advanced technologies to address real-world security and mobility needs. Together, we are developing intelligent solutions that strengthen the security framework for autonomous vehicles and advance safety standards across smart mobility systems.”