ADFD launches 'Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform' with value of $2 billion

ABU DHABI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) announced the launch of the “Abu Dhabi Global Water Platform”, a strategic initiative designed to accelerate impactful development projects, unlock new investment opportunities, and support innovative solutions that advance the global water sector.

The platform aims to mobilise US$2 billion (AED7.34 billion) from local and international financing institutions. ADFD will allocate an initial phase of $1 billion (AED3.67 billion) over five years, from 2026 to 2030, targeting approximately 10 million beneficiaries worldwide.

The Abu Dhabi Global Water platform aims to strengthen water and food security in developing countries, enable communities to access clean and safe water, and champion pioneering technologies and innovative solutions for water resource management.

It will also foster strategic partnerships to enhance collaboration and co-financing, support environmental sustainability, and improve quality of life, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in global development.

The initiative aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 on clean water and sanitation, which aims to ensure access to clean water across communities and promotes inclusive and resilient development worldwide.

Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, ADFD Director-General, said that the launch of the initiative reflects ADFD’s commitment to the visionary directives of the UAE leadership in addressing global development challenges.

"This initiative stands as a key pillar of our 2030 strategy, reinforcing our mandate to deliver sustainable, high-impact solutions. Through this platform, we aim to strengthen our engagement with the international community to secure essential resources for future generations," he said.

Al Suwaidi added, “We encourage local and international partners to collaborate with us in achieving the objectives of the Abu Dhabi Global Water platform through joint financing, strategic partnerships, and knowledge exchange.”

Fatima Ateeq Al Mazrouei, Support Services Department Director of ADFD, emphasised that the launch reflects a forward-looking vision based on strategic studies and global benchmarking, which identified pressing challenges in the water sector.

She noted that ensuring the sustainability of this vital resource requires integrated local and international efforts.

Al Mazrouei added that, looking ahead, ADFD aims to further solidify the platform’s role in ensuring access to clean water globally by signing cooperation agreements to implement and develop high-impact water projects; financing innovative programmes that strengthen water security; supporting scientific research and youth-led applied initiatives; and organising awareness-raising seminars on water-related issues.

The platform will leverage a diverse range of innovative financing tools, including development financing, private sector investment support, export financing and guarantees, and equity investments in companies. This approach will provide the flexibility required to tailor financial solutions in line with project requirements and the priorities of beneficiary countries.

The launch of the Abu Dhabi Global Water platform marks a significant milestone in ADFD’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to expanding global impact in the water sector. It underscores the Fund’s dedication to water security as a strategic development priority, ensuring sustainable resources and a better future for communities worldwide.