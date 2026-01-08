1 Billion Followers Summit announces sponsors, exhibitors, partners

DUBAI, 8th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest summit dedicated to the content creation economy, announced the list of sponsors, exhibitors, and partners for its fourth edition.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 9th to 11th January, the summit is held across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme “Content for Good”.

The list includes many of the world’s leading local, regional, and global companies, along with major social media platforms that contribute to shaping the direction of new media and defining the future of the digital content industry.

These partnerships help expand the creative economy market regionally and globally, reinforce the UAE’s position as a global hub for meaningful content and innovative digital media, enable content creators to reach wider audiences, acquire global expertise in digital media production and content creation, and achieve sustainable income opportunities.

The partner list includes a selection of leading local and global companies and major social media platforms. These include The Sustainable City in Dubai, the Platinum Partner of the summit; Pepperstone, the Gold Partner of the summit; Dinner in the Sky; Emirates; the Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy; Emaar; and the World’s Coolest Winter campaign.

The partner list also includes Disney+; AGMC, the exclusive transportation partner of the summit; Binance; du; Halo AI (UAE), a platform leveraging AI to connect brands with ideal creators for collaborations; and Havas Middle East, headquartered in Dubai and part of the global French Havas Group, operating across media, communications, and digital marketing.

Other partners include VOSS, the renowned Norwegian water brand; Sony, the global leader in electronics and entertainment; Twitch, the global live-streaming platform for interactive content supporting direct engagement between creators and audiences; Jumeirah Group, the UAE-based luxury hospitality company; and Pepsi.

Among the key partners of this edition is the Dubai International Financial Centre, the Strategic Partner of the summit, which will host a series of major summit events.

The partner list also includes the Museum of the Future, which will host a series of flagship summit events, and Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority.

The summit’s partners also include Google and Gemini, in addition to the world’s leading social media platforms, all coming together in the UAE under one roof: Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Meta (Facebook and Instagram).

The exhibitor lineup includes the UAE-based platform MAAN, which focuses on accelerating business growth to meet the needs of entrepreneurs and institutions; RODE, the global specialist in professional microphones and audio equipment supporting high-quality audio production for digital content; Advanced Media, a provider of digital broadcasting solutions and innovative video technologies; Al Mashhad, the news channel and platform; Hollyland, the global brand specialising in wireless technologies for the content production market; and BLINX, an innovative digital marketing platform.

The exhibitor list also includes ALFAN, a digital platform dedicated to content creators; Talent Plus, a digital talent support platform connecting content creators with global opportunities; Amazon; and Grand Stores.

Additional exhibitors include Fujifilm, renowned for imaging tools and cameras; AnyMind, a supply-chain technology company; Sociata, specialising in performance development for creative content creators; TubeGen, an AI studio; OKX, the first fully regulated global cryptocurrency exchange in the UAE; WIO Bank, the UAE’s digital bank; Red Bull; Exeed, a content creation agency; Teachable, an education platform for experts and companies powered by AI tools; Nomada, an events and festivals management company; LangPros, a language company; AI Media Lab, a leading company developing AI-powered media solutions; and Lovin Dubai, the media channel showcasing events and happenings in Dubai.

The list also includes Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence as Official Supporters of the fourth edition.