Ajman's first integrated electric vehicle charging station opens

AJMAN, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, on Thursday inaugurated the emirate’s first integrated electric vehicle (EV) charging station, marking a major step in the development of sustainable transport infrastructure.

The facility is the latest project by the UAEV, the UAE's first government-owned electric vehicle (EV) charging network, and the first of its kind in the Northern Emirates.

During the inauguration, Sheikh Abdulaziz reviewed the station’s facilities, which feature advanced technological systems capable of simultaneously charging up to 20 electric vehicles. The station also houses the region’s fastest ultra-fast charger, with a capacity of 400 kilowatts, aimed at significantly enhancing charging efficiency and performance.

Officials said the project represents a strategic milestone in expanding the EV charging network and supports the UAE’s broader transition towards sustainable mobility.