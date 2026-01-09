Sharjah Institute for Heritage, Kosovo explore enhancing cultural cooperation

SHARJAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, has met with Jaber Hamiti, Ambassador of Kosovo to the UAE, along with his delegation, to explore ways to strengthen cultural cooperation and exchange expertise in heritage preservation.

The meeting, attended by several institute officials, focused on enhancing cultural ties and promoting joint initiatives to safeguard and highlight both physical and cultural traditions. Discussions covered potential programmes and projects aimed at expanding cultural dialogue, fostering mutual understanding and reinforcing shared human values.

Following the meeting, the Kosovan Ambassador and his delegation toured the institute, visiting a pavilion dedicated to traditional crafts and viewing Emirati artworks reflecting the richness of local heritage.

The tour also included the manuscripts section and other facilities dedicated to preserving cultural history, offering an overview of Sharjah’s efforts to protect its heritage through modern techniques.