Sharjah Consultative Council hosts Harvard delegation

SHARJAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) welcomed an academic delegation from Harvard University, comprising postgraduate students and researchers from various master’s and doctoral disciplines.

The visit aimed to enhance academic engagement, promote knowledge exchange and introduce participants to Sharjah’s parliamentary experience, in coordination with the Sharjah Government Relations Department.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the SCC, said academic visits help highlight the role of Sharjah’s legislative institutions in community participation and institutional integration, under the vision and support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

The delegation received an overview of the Council’s mandate as a parliamentary body linking society with the executive authority, including its structure, session procedures, committee work and members’ responsibilities in debating draft laws, public policies and monitoring government departments.

Briefings also covered key issues addressed by the SCC, including the economy, education, public services and infrastructure, alongside Sharjah’s development efforts aimed at balanced and sustainable growth.