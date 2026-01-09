Sharjah Public Libraries concludes year-long centennial celebrations

SHARJAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Public Libraries (SPL) has ended a year-long programme marking its centennial with a children’s puppet theatre performance in the Heart of Sharjah and creative workshops at Kshisha Park in Al Rahmaniyah.

Held under the theme “The Aesthetics of Literary Image and Sound,” the closing events promoted reading and highlighted the role of libraries in building a knowledge-based society.

At the Heart of Sharjah, SPL staged a puppet show for children aged six to 13, organised with Rubu’ Qarn for Theatre and Performing Arts. The performance traced the development of Sharjah Public Libraries, from early printed books to today’s digital services, and encouraged children to value cultural heritage and its role in strengthening identity. SPL also hosted a puppet-making workshop, introducing participants to basic design and production techniques.

At Kshisha Park, SPL held two workshops linking literature with visual expression. A photography session, delivered in collaboration with Shurooq, taught children how to translate stories and poems into images. A second workshop, organised with FUNN, focused on turning texts into visual compositions using nature-inspired materials such as stones and miniature objects prepared by Kshisha Parks.

SPL’s centennial celebrations were delivered through a year-long programme built around four themes. “Literary Beginnings” included a panel discussion, a reading advocacy campaign and a creative writing workshop, as well as cultural tours in the Eastern Region and poetry events. “Cultural Civilisation” featured heritage discussions, workshops on traditional attire, children’s competitions and book restoration sessions, alongside museum visits exploring early writing.

Additionally, "Horizons of Writers and Poets” included intellectual lectures, Arabic calligraphy and Islamic ornamentation workshops, as well as poetry and literary events. The final theme, “Cultural Sustainability,” highlighted Emirati heritage through activities focused on palm trees, papermaking and creative literary and artistic production.