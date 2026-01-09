Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre, Al Ain Farms partner for healthy lifestyles

ABU DHABI, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) and Al Ain Farms have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost cooperation on initiatives encouraging residents to adopt healthier, more sustainable lifestyles and preventive behaviours that support wellbeing and overall quality of life.

As part of the partnership, the two entities will collaborate on upcoming community programmes, including RunYAS, Abu Dhabi’s flagship community running event at Yas Marina Circuit on 11th January. The event brings together residents, families, runners and corporate teams to promote movement, wellness and community participation.

The agreement builds on their collaboration during the Festival of Health in December, where Al Ain Farms served as a strategic partner in the inaugural multi-week activation focused on nutrition, movement, sleep and mental wellbeing. The company supported nutrition-led experiences aimed at helping families connect physical activity with healthier food choices.

Dr. Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of ADPHC, said the centre works to build a healthier society by placing prevention and awareness at the heart of everyday life. He said the collaboration would strengthen efforts to improve public health by expanding nutrition education and positive behaviours across community settings.

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, said supporting community wellbeing remains central to the company’s mission, adding that the partnership would help make health information and experiences more accessible to families across the emirate.