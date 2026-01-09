Sharjah Women's Sports to launch Ta’allaq Conference February 7

SHARJAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Women's Sports has opened submissions for research papers to participate in the second edition of the International Scientific Sports Conference “Ta’allaq”, scheduled for 7th February 2026 at Al Razi Hall, University of Sharjah.

The conference will be held as part of the accompanying events of the eighth edition of the Arab Women’s Clubs Games.

The Ta’allaq Conference serves as a specialised international scientific platform that bridges academic research and practical application in women’s sport. It attracts leading academics, researchers and experts in sports medicine and sports science, as well as coaches, referees and professionals interested in advancing women’s athletic performance at both regional and international levels.

The 2026 edition will focus on the theme “Integrating Movement into Education”, highlighting a contemporary scientific approach that promotes holistic health and quality of life and supports more effective and sustainable educational models grounded in evidence-based practice.

Maryam Al Shehi, a physiologist at the Scientific Research and Sports Performance Development Centre of the Foundation, said the conference is grounded in the firm belief that movement is fundamental to integrated health and balanced growth, noting that integrating it into education enhances physical, mental and social well-being.