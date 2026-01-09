Strong start for UAE Team Emirates in Australian Championships

PERTH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Team Emirates-XRG cycling teams made a strong start at the Australian National Time Trial Championships, which began on Thursday in Perth.

Jay Vine delivered a commanding performance to win the Championship, producing a powerful and precisely paced ride on the roads of Perth to secure the green and gold jersey for the coming season.

The title was contested over a 39.1km loop course, featuring long exposed straights, fast sections along the coastline, and several technical turns that rewarded both raw power and aerodynamic efficiency. Vine clocked a time of 46.52 with a blistering average speed of 50.05kmph, the only rider on course to go over the 50 threshold.

Meanwhile, Brodie Chapman opened her 2026 season in impressive fashion at the Australian Road National Championships in Perth, finishing a close second in the elite women’s individual time trial. Although she couldn’t retain the national title she won last year, Chapman demonstrated excellent form and fighting spirit, missing out on victory by just 3.8 seconds over the 29.3 km course.