Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival hosts seminar on emotional trends

SHARJAH, 9th January, 2026 (WAM) -- A seminar on “The Emotional Trend in Arabic Poetry and Its Transformations” was held at the House of Poetry in Sharjah as part of the 22nd Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival, bringing together academics and critics in two sessions.

The seminar was attended by Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Owais, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Culture, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qusair, Director of Cultural Affairs, along with poets and literary critics.

The first session, chaired by Egyptian critic Dr Mohammed Mustafa Abu Al Shawarb, featured Dr Saeed Bakkour of Morocco and Dr Ahmed Al Joua of Tunisia.

Dr Bakkour presented a paper on emotional poetry, describing emotion as an inner force shaping self-awareness, thought and feeling in Arabic verse. He said such poetry captures human inner experience across time, creating a shared space that transcends place and generations.

Dr Al Joua followed with a study on emotional trends in Arabic criticism, tracing how classical and modern Arab critics examined emotion as a driver of psychological states in texts. He said emotional approaches often originate in poetry before being reflected in criticism, arguing that poetry is inherently emotional and expressed through diverse forms.

The second session, chaired by Tunisian critic Lamia Al Aqrabi, included Dr Mahmoud Al Dabb’a of Egypt and Dr Omar Al Amri of Jordan.

Dr Al Dabb’a discussed the relationship between emotionality and cultural identity, saying emotions interact with identity through artistic expression and are shaped by history and geography as collective social forces.

Dr Al Amri closed with a paper on nature in emotional poetry, describing emotionality as a symbolic and aesthetic core of verse. He said Arab poets have long drawn on nature to express the self, feelings and psychological responses to life, integrating these elements into poetic imagery and identity.