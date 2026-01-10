Morocco, Senegal advance to AFCON semi-finals

RABAT, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- On a night of high stakes and electric atmospheres, two of the continent’s heavyweights, Morocco and Senegal, have booked their places in the CAF AFCON'S semi-finals, keeping their dreams of continental glory firmly alive.

In the capital, the Atlas Lions delivered a masterclass in efficiency at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium. Facing a resilient Cameroonian side, Morocco showed exactly why they are considered tournament favourites, securing a 2-0 victory.

The home crowd was in fine form, providing a wall of sound that seemed to spur the hosts to a higher gear. With clinical finishing and a rock-solid backline, the Moroccans controlled the tempo of the match, leaving the Indomitable Lions with no answers.

Meanwhile, at the Grand Stade de Tanger, it was a much tighter affair. Senegal ground out a hard-fought 1-0 win over a disciplined Mali side.

In a match defined by tactical discipline and physical battles in midfield, the Teranga Lions found the breakthrough they needed to silence the Malian challenge. While it wasn't the free-flowing football fans have come to expect from the defending titans, their ability to navigate such a high-pressure "banana skin" fixture proves they have the grit to go all the way.