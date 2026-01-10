Storm Goretti blacks out homes, disrupts travel across northern Europe

PARIS/LONDON/BERLIN, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Thousands of homes were blacked out, aircraft were grounded and train services were disrupted as Storm Goretti hurled gale-force winds and heavy snow at northern Europe on ‌Friday, compounding a week of freezing weather.

The storm slammed into Britain on Thursday before moving eastward into continental Europe. In snowbound Germany, the state railway called it one of the most severe weather events in recent years.

Around 380,000 households lost electricity in France, mainly in Normandy and Brittany, although by midday, about 60,000 had been reconnected, and 60,000 homes in Scotland and central England suffered the same fate.

In the Netherlands, flights were cancelled as heavy snowfall ‍was set to return after a ‍one-day lull.

Winds of more than 150 kph (93 mph) were recorded overnight in France’s northwestern Manche region, with ‌a record 213 kph in Barfleur, forcing the SNCF rail operator to suspend services between Paris and Normandy.

The French state energy company EDF said Storm Goretti had required two reactors ​to be taken offline at the Flamanville power station after a high-voltage line was disrupted, while roofs were torn off and trees uprooted. Wholesale power prices rose across Western Europe.

In the English West Midlands, some rail services were suspended as thick snow blanketed the region, and residents were advised to stay home if possible.

In northern Germany, state-owned ‌Deutsche Bahn halted long-distance train services until further notice, citing one of the most severe winter weather events in many years.

At Hamburg Airport, northern Germany's busiest air terminal, about 40 flights were cancelled, while a Bundesliga ‌soccer fixture between Hamburg's ​St Pauli and RB Leipzig scheduled for Saturday was postponed. German carmaker Volkswagen closed its Wolfsburg plant early on Friday, while a second in Emden remained closed.

The Dutch airline KLM said it had cancelled 80 flights to and from Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on Friday. Schiphol had already cancelled hundreds of flights earlier this week because of freezing weather.

In Hungary, the military was called out to assist ‌motorists trapped in heavy snow. Western Balkan countries have seen widespread disruption since Sunday. On Thursday, one person was found dead in Albania, which has been hit by extensive flooding, while gales ripped off roofs in northeast Türkiye.