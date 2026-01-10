NASA, SpaceX set target date for Crew-11’s return to earth

WASHINGTON, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- ‍NASA on Friday said the space agency and SpaceX are targeting ‌to undock the agency’s SpaceX Crew-11 mission from the International ‍Space ‍Station (ISS) no earlier ‌than 5 pm ET (2200 ​GMT) on Wednesday, 14th January, pending weather conditions.

NASA said it will bring its Crew-11 back to Earth early from the ISS because of health problems affecting one of the crew members.

In a statement, NASA said it was not appropriate to share more details about the crew member due to medical privacy.