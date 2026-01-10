German exports fall, industrial production rises

BERLIN, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- German exports unexpectedly fell while industrial output ticked up in November, official data showed on Friday.

German exports fell by 2.5 percent in November compared with the previous month, dragged down by declines in shipments to other European Union countries and the US, according to the federal statistics office.

Meanwhile, industrial production rose 0.8 percent in November, marking its third consecutive monthly increase against expectations of a 0.4 percent drop.

German industrial orders climbed 5.6 percent on the previous month in November, driven by large-scale orders, data showed on Thursday.

With overall imports up 0.8 percent on a calendar- and seasonally-adjusted basis, Germany's trade surplus narrowed to €13.1 billion ($15.26 billion) in November from €17.2 billion in October and €20.0 billion in November 2024.