Livestock Festival showcases advanced farming technologies

ABU DHABI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Cows and Poultry event, held as part of the Livestock Festival alongside the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, concluded yesterday at the Award’s pavilion within the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Al Wathba.

Organised from 3rd to 9th January through a partnership between the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, the Emirates Poultry Breeders Association and specialised private firms, the event forms part of national efforts to support the livestock sector and strengthen the UAE’s sustainable food security system. It witnessed wide participation from government entities, national farms, dairy and poultry producers, and private sector exhibitors.

Participants showcased advanced practices and modern technologies in cattle and poultry farming, focusing on productivity enhancement, biosecurity standards, smart farm management solutions and resource efficiency. The event also featured educational and guidance programmes encouraging breeders to adopt modern techniques, alongside interactive public activities.

As part of the broader Livestock Festival, which continues until mid-February, winners of the Best Breeds competition were announced, with 20 awards presented across several categories, including Arab and West breeds and farm production classifications.

Adel Al-Shabibi, Chairman of the Livestock Festival Team, said the event reflects the festival’s commitment to supporting food security-related production sectors and empowering farmers and producers through cooperation between government and private entities. He noted that the festival highlights the progress of Abu Dhabi’s livestock sector through the adoption of global best practices and modern technologies that enhance efficiency, quality and sustainability.

He added that the event provided valuable opportunities for knowledge exchange, showcased national success stories and encouraged investment in smart agricultural solutions, in line with the leadership’s vision for sustainable food security and support for local products.