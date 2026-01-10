Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

NEW DELHI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- For the fourth consecutive year, the Muslim Council of Elders is participating in the New Delhi World Book Fair, which will be held from 10th to 18th January 2026, at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center in the Indian capital, New Delhi.

The Council’s participation stems from its mission to promote peace, establish the values of dialogue and tolerance, and build bridges of cooperation and human coexistence.

Throughout the days of the fair, the Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion will present over 270 publications, including a number of the latest releases from Al-Hokamah Publishing. These include over 20 works by His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, aimed at introducing the tolerance of Islam and the richness of its intellectual and philosophical heritage. Among these works are: “Al-Qawl Al-Tayyib,” “From My Old Notebooks,” “A View on East-West Dialogue,” “An Introduction to the Study of Ancient Logic,” “A Discourse on Causes and Objectives,” “On Sufi Theological Terminology,” “Heritage and Renewal,” “For the Sake of Peace,” “Reflections on the Thought of Imam Al-Ash‘ari,” “Etiquette and Values,” “Towards Contemporary Jurisprudential Ijtihad,” and “Lady Aisha, Mother of the Believers,” among others.

The pavilion will also feature several important publications, including: “Love in the Holy Qur’an” by Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders; “The Pope and the Grand Imam: A Thorny Path” by Judge Mohamed Abdel Salam, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; “Rules of Understanding and Comprehension in Thought and Language” by Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, a member of the Muslim Council of Elders; and “Muslims at a Crossroads” by the late Dr. Mahmoud Hamdi Zakzouk, among others.

Recognising the importance of translation as a bridge between civilizations, the Council will also showcase 25 books in Hindi, Urdu, and Malayalam, including: Al-Qawl Al-Tayyib, Care for Women’s Rights, Interpretation of Ibn Furak, A Discourse on Peace, Dialogue Between East and West, and Freedom and Citizenship.

Additionally, the pavilion will present numerous translated works, such as “The Voice of Change,” “Shared Universal Values and Building International Peace” by a group of researchers, “Combating Islamophobia in Europe” by a group of researchers, “Islam and Good Governance” by Professor Dr. Muqtedar Khan, and “Islam, the West, and Tolerance: Conceiving Coexistence” by Aaron Tyler.

As part of its participation in this cultural event, the Muslim Council of Elders’ pavilion will organise a series of seminars aimed at fostering discussions that promote social cohesion and highlight the role of religions in addressing contemporary challenges. These seminars will cover several important topics, including: “AI for Humanity: Religious Perspectives on Ethical Artificial Intelligence”, “Interfaith Dialogue in the Spirit of the Document on Human Fraternity” and “Intra-Islamic Dialogue – A Reading of the Call for the People of Qiblah”.

The participation of the Muslim Council of Elders in the New Delhi World Book Fair reflects its ongoing efforts to build bridges of communication between cultures and affirm the importance of shared human values on the global stage. The Council’s pavilion (H6) is located in Hall 4 at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Center, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.