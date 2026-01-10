DEWA wins ‘Innovative Power Technology of the Year’ award at Asian Power Awards 2025

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has won the ‘Innovative Power Technology of the Year - UAE’ award at the Asian Power Awards 2025, one of the most prestigious regional honours in the energy sector.

DEWA received the award in recognition of its in-house developed DERASAT (Arabic for Studies) digital platform, marking a significant achievement in digital innovation and power grid data analysis. The award was presented at a ceremony held at the InterContinental Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“We are committed to providing a motivating environment that encourages employees to develop innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency and reliability of the energy system and achieve the highest standards of availability and performance, in line with DEWA’s approach to digital leadership and smart solutions across its operations. The DERASAT platform reflects our employees’ ability to develop advanced digital solutions with global standards, transforming operational data into accurate analytical tools that support decision-making and have a tangible impact on operational efficiency, cost reduction, and service sustainability,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer highlighted that the DERASAT platform has automated 95% of the monthly reporting process, delivering peak load reports for over 4,500 medium voltage network rings and nearly 10,000 feeders by the second working day of each month, eight days faster than the previous process. This represents a qualitative leap in both the speed and accuracy of operational report preparation.

Al Tayer stated that DERASAT has achieved AED3.5 million in savings compared to outsourced automation, reduced annual operating costs by AED1.1 million, and eliminated 95 percent of manual work, saving 254 man-hours per month. The platform replaces fragmented spreadsheets with centralised reporting, improving data accessibility for more than 90 users across DEWA.

Featuring advanced capabilities such as 30-minute load profiling, automated ring analysis, and spike detection, DERASAT delivers analytical insights not available in commercial systems. Its proprietary algorithms have been granted intellectual property rights by the UAE Ministry of Economy, reinforcing DEWA’s leadership in digital innovation and utility data intelligence.