UAE Olympic Solidarity Commission approves action plan

DUBAI, 10th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Olympic Solidarity Commission held its inaugural meeting last Thursday at the headquarters of the National Olympic Committee in Dubai, following a decision by the Board of Directors last month to establish the Commission.

The meeting reviewed the Commission’s work strategy for the upcoming phase and examined priorities for maximising benefit from Olympic Solidarity programmes.

The meeting was attended by Dr Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Executive Board, and was chaired by Faris Mohammed Al Mutawwa, Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee and Chairman of the UAE Olympic Solidarity Commission.

Commission members present included Qais Al Dhallai, Chairman of the Marketing and Financial Resources Commission; Dr Nasser Mohammed Al Tamimi, Chairman of the Technical Commission; Abdulaziz Al Salman, Chairman of the Planning Commission; Amal Boushlakh, Chairman of the Gender Balance Commission; Sheikh Suhail bin Butti Al Maktoum, Assistant Undersecretary for Sports Development and Competitiveness at the Ministry of Sports; and Safa Taryam, Chief Executive Officer of Elite Sport UAE.

Also attending were Mohammed bin Darwish, Executive Director of the National Olympic Committee; Abdulaziz Sulaiman Ali, Director of the Secretary General’s Office and Commission Rapporteur; Ahmed Al Tayeb, Director of Technical and Sports Affairs; and Dr Mohammed Fadlallah, Legal Advisor to the National Olympic Committee.

The meeting reviewed the decision establishing the Commission and its mandates in line with the Statutes of the National Olympic Committee. Discussions covered operating mechanisms, coordination with the General Secretariat, the frequency of meetings, and an overview of Olympic Solidarity programmes approved for the 2025–2028 Olympic cycle. Priorities for benefiting from these programmes were examined across athletes, coaches, administration and governance, with target groups identified from national sports federations.

The Commission approved its annual action plan and defined mechanisms for receiving and evaluating applications from sports federations, including selection criteria, approved financial frameworks, disbursement and follow-up processes, oversight mechanisms, and periodic reporting to the Board of Directors of the National Olympic Committee. Coordination procedures with the International Olympic Committee and relevant stakeholders were also outlined.

Members were briefed on the Commission’s mandates, which include developing a national strategy for benefiting from Olympic Solidarity programmes in alignment with the Olympic Charter and the strategic plan of the National Olympic Committee, proposing eligible programmes and projects for athlete preparation and institutional development, designing funding plans, and maintaining direct coordination with International Olympic Solidarity.

The meeting also discussed key Olympic Solidarity programmes, including athlete preparation initiatives and the Olympic Scholarship Programme, regarded as a cornerstone of Olympic Solidarity support. The programme provides tailored assistance to elite athletes worldwide and supported more than 1,500 athletes during the Rio 2016 Olympic cycle.

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawwa said the Commission plays a leading role in supporting Emirati athletes and enhancing their performance through structured programmes and sustained coordination with International Olympic Solidarity. He noted that the diversity of Olympic Solidarity initiatives provides comprehensive support throughout athletes’ careers, including preparation for competition and career transition after retirement.