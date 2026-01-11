Egypt, Nigeria soar into AFCON Semis

RABAT, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- It was a night of high drama and pure quality in Morocco as Egypt and Nigeria punched their tickets to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, leaving two heavyweights floored in their wake.

The Pharaohs showed exactly why they are the kings of the continent in a pulsating encounter at the Adrar Stadium. Facing off against a powerhouse Ivory Coast side, Egypt dug deep to edge a five-goal classic 3-2.

It was a proper end-to-end scrap that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats. While the Elephants brought the physical power, Egypt’s clinical finishing and tactical discipline saw them through. The victory cements their status as serious contenders to lift the trophy once again.

Earlier, Nigeria struck at exactly the right moment. Against a resilient Algeria side, the Super Eagles showcased their power and efficiency to secure a 2–0 victory and book their place in the semi-finals of AFCON 2025.