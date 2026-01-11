Sharjah Literature Festival 2026 showcases Emirati creativity

SHARJAH, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Organised by the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority under the theme “A Community Woven by Stories,” the Sharjah Literature Festival stands as one of the region’s most prominent cultural events. It reflects the Emirate of Sharjah’s status as a leading hub for literary creativity and intellectual thought on both regional and international levels.

The festival brings together a distinguished group of Emirati writers, authors, and intellectuals and presents a diverse cultural program aimed at strengthening literature in daily life while promoting cultural dialogue and intellectual openness.

This event reaffirms Sharjah’s vision of supporting culture and knowledge as fundamental pillars for building society.

The festival, concluding Sunday, seeks to support and encourage Emirati literary creativity and showcase local talent. It fosters direct communication between writers and readers, creates a space for dialogue and the exchange of ideas, spreads a culture of reading, instills a love of literature and knowledge across society, supports the publishing sector and cultural industries, contributes to their development and sustainability, and enhances Sharjah’s position as a capital of culture and arts and a platform for international cultural exchange.

Amira Bukadra, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Publishers Association, highlighted that the second edition of the Sharjah Literature Festival adopts a community-oriented approach. The event features numerous dialogue sessions and interactive workshops that are more in-depth, ensuring that the festival resonates with visitors. The programme spans literary, cultural, historical, and heritage topics, as well as photography and culinary arts.

Bukadra encouraged the community to participate in these events to enhance their knowledge, especially with more than 40 Emirati publishing houses presenting their latest works, particularly in Emirati literature.

Hamda Ibrahim Al Balushi, founder of Alamak publishing house, stated that her participation in the festival is a cultural initiative aimed at encouraging children to read in Arabic and reinforcing their Emirati identity. She praised the support of the Emirates Publishers Association and the Sharjah Book Authority for national cultural projects and invited Emirati families to explore the latest literary works while enjoying the festival’s vibrant cultural atmosphere.

Waqar Al Hammadi noted that the Sharjah Literature Festival goes beyond showcasing Emirati publications, offering diverse activities such as interactive workshops and cultural dialogues that enrich the knowledge of community members. She shared her experience participating in a photography workshop, where she learned both the fundamentals and advanced techniques of the craft.

The Sharjah Literature Festival 2026 represents a comprehensive cultural platform that enhances literary awareness, supports the cultural movement in society, and affirms Sharjah’s commitment to nurturing thought and creativity. The festival demonstrates how culture can shape individuals, strengthen community engagement, and promote communication between civilisations.