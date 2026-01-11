Vietnam tourism accelerates green transition to power 2026 growth

HANOI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s tourism sector is accelerating its transition towards green development, focusing on service quality, workforce training and market promotion to sustain growth in 2026 amid rising global competition and demand for sustainable travel, according to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Industry officials said the sector expanded by 21 percent in 2025, reflecting strong recovery momentum and enhanced competitiveness, supported by improved visa facilitation, including wider visa exemptions, universal e-visas and longer stays for international visitors.

Authorities also introduced support measures for tourism businesses, such as reduced licensing fees, lower electricity tariffs for accommodation facilities and streamlined procedures, helping enterprises improve services and expand operations.

Tourism promotion was stepped up through targeted campaigns across Europe, the US and Asia, participation in major global tourism fairs, and stronger digital outreach. Product development focused on emerging segments such as wellness, rural, golf and culinary tourism.

In 2025, Vietnam welcomed about 21.2 million international visitors and 135.5 million domestic tourists, with tourism revenue exceeding VND1 quadrillion, around US$38 billion, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

The sector aims to attract 25 million international visitors and generate around VND1.12 quadrillion, about US$43 billion, in revenue in 2026, as it positions tourism as a key driver of economic growth.