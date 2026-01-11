Chinese firms lead global humanoid robot production in 2025

SHANGHAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- An industry report has revealed that Chinese robotics firms emerged as the world’s largest producers of humanoid robots in 2025, underscoring the country’s rapid rise in this emerging manufacturing sector.

Shanghai-based AgiBot achieved annual shipments of more than 5,100 units, securing a 39 percent share of the global humanoid robot market and ranking first worldwide in both shipment volume and market share, according to a report released by London-based technology consultancy Omdia.

The company was followed by Hangzhou-based Unitree and Shenzhen-based UBTECH, which recorded shipment volumes of 4,200 units and 1,000 units respectively.

AgiBot and UBTECH focus primarily on commercial and industrial applications, while Unitree’s robots are widely deployed in research, education and consumer markets.

Last year, other major Chinese humanoid robot manufacturers such as Leju Robot, EngineAI and Fourier, along with US counterparts including Figure AI, Agility Robotics and Tesla, achieved shipment volumes ranging from 150 to 500 units each.

Global annual shipments are estimated to have reached approximately 13,000 units.