476 entries submitted for main categories of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Committee of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award has announced the registration of 476 entries across the main categories of the Award’s fourth cycle, following the closure of submissions in mid December.

This strong participation reflects the growing interest among farmers, livestock breeders, and commercial farms, underscoring the Award’s prominent status as one of the UAE’s leading national initiatives supporting the agricultural sector and food security.

The rise in submissions also highlights increasing awareness of the importance of excellence and innovation in agricultural practices. The Award has become a platform that encourages improved plant and animal production efficiency and the adoption of global best practices, while fostering positive competition within the agricultural community.

The Higher Committee has now commenced the desk based evaluation phase, which includes reviewing applicants’ files and verifying compliance with all approved criteria and conditions. This will be followed by the field evaluation phase, scheduled to begin in mid January, involving on site visits to shortlisted candidates across the various categories to assess practices applied on the ground.

Entries are distributed across the Award’s four main categories, which cover key components of the agricultural sector: Best Farm and Outstanding Livestock Holding, Agricultural Technologies, Commercial Farms, and Outstanding Female Farmer and Breeder. This diversity reflects the Award’s comprehensive approach and its commitment to supporting innovation, sustainability, and enhanced plant and animal production efficiency.

Mouza Suhail Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General for Regulatory and Administrative Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) and Chair of the Higher Committee of the Award, affirmed that the number of entries in this cycle demonstrates a growing recognition of the importance of agricultural excellence and a genuine desire among sector stakeholders to improve their practices and elevate performance in line with sustainable, world class standards.

She noted that the Award has evolved beyond a competitive platform to become an integrated pathway for development and excellence, serving as a national tool for driving transformative progress in the agricultural sector. It guides farmers and breeders towards adopting innovative solutions that enhance local production and strengthen the food security ecosystem.

Al Muhairi emphasised that the desk based and field evaluation phases are fundamental to ensuring the Award’s integrity and credibility, highlighting the Committee’s commitment to applying the highest standards of transparency and accuracy to identify the most distinguished and impactful contributors to the sector’s development.

She added that the Award, through its diverse categories, showcases success stories and inspiring models, reinforces the role of women and youth, and supports commercial farms and modern technologies, contributing to the development of an advanced, sustainable agricultural sector aligned with the UAE’s future vision.

Al Muhairi stressed that the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award is a platform for leadership and distinction rather than merely a competition, as all participants gain unique knowledge and professional value that enhances their ability to grow and compete. She noted that investing in agricultural excellence is a direct investment in sustainable food security.

The Award has witnessed significant participation in its previous three cycles, with 1,127 entrants across the main categories and 162 winners who met the criteria of excellence in agriculture, animal production, beekeeping, and honey production. The total value of prizes awarded in previous cycles exceeded AED26.7 million, underscoring the Award’s role as a key driver of innovation and development in the UAE’s agricultural sector.

The total prize value for the fourth cycle stands at AED10 million, distributed across four main categories and thirteen sub categories, in addition to accompanying festivals and competitions making it one of the most prominent specialised awards supporting agricultural advancement in the country.