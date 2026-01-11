Wio Bank launches first account for content creators in UAE

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Wio Bank has launched the UAE’s first banking account designed specifically for content creators and digital entrepreneurs, offering tailored features to support income management, payments and business growth.

The launch took place during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest gathering dedicated to the content creation economy, organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme ‘Content for Good’.

Amina Taher, Chief Marketing Officer of Wio Bank, stated that participating in the Summit for the second consecutive year contributes to enhancing her expertise through interaction with leading content creators from both Arab and global levels.

She added that launching the first banking account dedicated to content creators is among the most significant achievements she is proud of.

Taher confirmed that the account, launched in partnership with Visa, can be opened within 72 hours. She noted that it is fully digital and multi-currency, with no minimum balance requirement. She explained that the account offers smart tools that enable users to manage bills and business operations easily without the need for an accountant, adding that the idea stemmed from her interactions with creators during the previous edition of the summit.

Tahir clarified that her engagement with content creators gave her a clear vision of their needs, pointing out that many face difficulties opening business bank accounts and resort to using personal ones.

She said, 'The account enables content creators to work efficiently on a global level and gives them true financial independence'.

The event brings together more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, as well as over 500 speakers whose combined following exceeds 3.5 billion worldwide.