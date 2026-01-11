‘Dubai Cycling Pass’ launched to promote active lifestyles

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, has launched the Dubai Cycling Pass initiative under the slogan “From the Airport to the Track,” aiming to promote healthy living and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport, wellbeing and quality of life.

The initiative was officially launched on Saturday at the Nad Al Sheba Cycling Track, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, alongside senior officials, government representatives and community figures.

Hundreds of citizens, residents, tourists and cycling enthusiasts took part in the opening activities, reflecting strong community engagement and the initiative’s inclusive sporting and tourism focus.

The Dubai Cycling Pass seeks to integrate sport into daily urban life by introducing residents and visitors to nine approved cycling tracks across the emirate. The tracks cater to all skill levels, from families and amateur riders to professional cyclists, and offer a diverse mix of urban, coastal and natural landscapes that showcase Dubai’s unique character.