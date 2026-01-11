Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 announces full schedule

DUBAI, 11th January, 2026 (WAM) -- The Supreme Organising Committee of the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, has unveiled the full schedule and latest updates for the international sporting event.

The committee announced the complete itinerary and recent developments for the 10-day event, a major milestone in the countdown to one of the largest multi-sport gatherings ever hosted in the Middle East, scheduled from 6th to 15th February.

During a press conference on Saturday at the 1 Billion Followers Summit in Dubai, Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, highlighted that hosting the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 reflects a forward-looking national vision. He emphasised that sports are a way of life, a pillar for enhancing quality of life and sustainable health, and a driving force in strengthening social cohesion.

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, announced that the Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 will take place across more than 20 world-class sports facilities, featuring 38 sports and multiple age categories. Strong registration and broad international participation are expected, providing a complete experience for athletes and spectators alike.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 6th February at Zayed Sports City, while competitions will be hosted across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra.

Facilities include Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub, Al Hudayriat Island, ADNEC Centre, Khalifa International Bowling Centre, Al Marfa, Al Wathba Racecourse, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, Abu Dhabi Falconers Club – Al Falah, Al Ain Equestrian and Shooting Club, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Yas Acres, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, Mubadala Arena, Space 42, Al Ain Adventure, Padel Kingdom Abu Dhabi, The Club – Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club, and Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.

The main programme of the Games will run from 7th to 14th February, featuring a wide range of sports including archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, bowling, rowing, chess, cricket, cycling, football, golf, show jumping, ice hockey, judo, jiu-jitsu, karate, Muay Thai, netball, hurdles, orienteering, padel, rugby, sailing, shooting, squash, swimming, table tennis, tennis, triathlon, volleyball, weightlifting, and beach wrestling.

Traditional sports will remain a key part of the programme. The “Al-Tabba” competition will take place on 13th and 14th February in Al Ain, while camel races are scheduled for 14th February at Al Wathba Racecourse. Traditional sailing and heritage diving competitions will be held on 7th and 8th February in Al Marfa, with reserve days on 13th and 14th February. Endurance horse races will also take place from 7th to 14th February.

Falconry competitions will be held from 13th to 14th February at the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club – Al Falah.

The women’s games will include athletics, indoor volleyball, basketball, padel, and seven-a-side football, and will take place at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy.