Barcelona defeat Real Madrid to win Spanish Super Cup

JEDDAH, 12th January, 2026 (WAM) -- Barcelona were crowned champions of the 2026 Spanish Super Cup after defeating rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in the final match held this evening at Al Inma Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The first half ended in a 2-2 draw before Barcelona secured victory in the second half, scoring the decisive third goal through Raphinha in the 73rd minute.

Barcelona, the title holders, had reached the final after defeating Athletic Bilbao 5-0 in the first semi-final, while Real Madrid advanced to the final following a 2-1 win over Atletico Madrid in the second semi-final.